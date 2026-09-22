A content creator's recent purchase from a Starbucks outlet has gone viral on social media. The content creator recorded the video at the Delhi International Airport while excited to try her Starbucks beverage. However, as seen in the clip, she was shocked to reportedly discover a "dead fly" floating in her strawberry drink. In the caption, she tagged the brand and wrote, "We need answers. You pay Rs 500, and you get this!? Where is the hygiene? Ugh, disappointed." The customer also asked Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe to look into the matter.





Responding to the complaint, Starbucks India commented, "Hi thatsheengirl - We are sorry to hear about that. Please inbox us your contact number; our Customer Care Team would connect with you."





Commenting on the incident, a TATA Starbucks spokesperson told NDTV, "At TATA Starbucks, our customers are our priority, and we take any concerns raised seriously. While the matter was not brought to the store's attention at the time of the incident, our teams are in touch with the customer and have initiated a review to establish the facts. The review conducted so far has not indicated any hygiene issues or process lapses at the store. TATA Starbucks remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality for our customers."

Watch the video below:

In another recent viral video, a cardiologist dining at JW Marriott's Romano restaurant spotted a baby cockroach crawling on his table. Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, the doctor added that a cockroach had reportedly also been noticed in the buffet area shortly before he spotted one on his table.





Previously, in June, a Puducherry consumer commission pulled up a popular biryani restaurant after a customer found a dead fly in his meal, ordering it to pay compensation and serve 10 free plates of fresh Hyderabadi biryani.





In the past few months, conversations and concerns around food safety have come into the spotlight after the Maharashtra FDA and other State departments of the FSSAI stepped up inspections and action against food safety violators.