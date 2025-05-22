The use of the right kind of cutlery is a major part of fine dining etiquette. There are specific rules about which cutlery should be held in which hand, which spoons/knives/forks should be used on the basis of dishes being served, as well as how they should be placed on a plate after a meal is over. Recently, a video listing a staggering number of tableware items as a "minimum requirement" went viral on Instagram. In the comments, users responded with many funny remarks.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows 'Formal' Way To Eat Banana With Fork And Knife, Internet Calls It 'Stressful'





The reel was shared on the Instagram page of Jarosinski & Vaugoin, a well-known Austrian silversmith company. In the video, their expert shows off a large collection of different types of silver cutlery. He points to each one as he lists their names. Here are the ones featured: Table spoon, table fork, table knife, bouillon soup spoon (big), dessert spoon, dessert fork, dessert knife, tools for two different types of fish, 3-pronged sandwich fork, sandwich knife, 4-pronged fruit fork, fruit knife, cake fork with a sharpened edge, American coffee or tea spoon, espresso spoon, mocha spoon, grapefruit spoon, egg spoon, ice cream spoon, bouillon soup spoon (small), compote spoon and yoghurt spoon. Watch the complete viral video below to know how they look:







Also Read: Etiquette Coach Shows How To Eat Chicken Wings Without The Mess





The viral video has received 3.5 million views so far. Many Instagram users reacted with sarcasm to the idea of so many items being called a "minimum requirement." Read some of the comments below:





"I eat with my hands. Next."





"Not to brag, but I have both small and big spoons at home."





"No grape scissors?..... Peasant."





"Who is doing the dishes?"





"Thank goodness I saw this, I was just about to eat my bouillon soup with my sandwich fork."





"Guess I've been watching too much violent TV. I thought this was a torture kit at first."





"Minimum requirement = my right hand."





"You must not be from this economy."





"I just use chopsticks for all of those things."





"Got all those. What are the maximum requirements?"





"Peasant, no spork? *scoffs*"





"People who eat shawarma don't need all these."





"Sounds like something someone who sells silver forks for a living would say..."





In the past, various etiquette videos have gone viral on social media for the wrong reasons. People have often responded with disbelief and sarcasm to what seem to be overcomplicated rules. For instance, a British coach's video about the correct way to eat peas in a fine dining setting received hilarious reactions. Click here to read the full story.