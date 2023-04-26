Malaika Arora openly talks about how much she likes living a healthy life and what she does to maintain it. This includes working out, yoga sessions, and most importantly, eating a healthy and clean diet. The actress often shares her food indulgences on her social media handles and her fans can't get enough of it. If you follow her Instagram handle, you will see how frequently she posts about her meals. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her healthy meal.





Malaika Arora gave a glimpse of her recent indulgence on Instagram Stories. It was none other than a bowl full of delicious berries. The picture showcases colourful berries including blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, and blueberries. It seems like Malika Arora truly had a great time relishing her fruitful bowl. Take a look at her full story here:





A few weeks back, Malaika Arora shared her healthy and delicious summer food combo on her Instagram Stories. The meal included mangoes and scrumptious besan ke ladoo. Take a look:





That's not all! Malaika also gave us a sneak peek into her "staple meal" featuring khichdi along with some pickles. The dish is accompanied by some mouth-watering crunchy masala aloo wafers. For the caption, Malaika stated, "My staple meal... khichdi, achaar, and aloo wafers." Read about it here.





Berries are full of nutrients and provide many health benefits. Click here to know.





What do you think about Malaika Arora's healthy meal? Do let us know in the comment section below.