Elon Musk often takes his social media followers on a rollercoaster ride with his quirky posts. But guess what? The billionaire entrepreneur is also equally attentive when it comes to employee satisfaction. About a week ago, an engineer at his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, complained on his X handle about the low-quality pizzas being served in the Bay Area in Northern California. The grievance not only caught the attention of the Tesla CEO, but he also ensured that his employee enjoyed the best pizza at xAI by promising a “wood-fired pizza oven” right inside the office.
Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Gave His Aura Tour A Desi Kickstart With THIS Popular Dish
On September 24, the employee, Eric Jiang, uploaded another picture on X. This time, he was seen holding a deliciously cheesy slice of pizza with a thick, crunchy crust and a variety of toppings. Behind him was an oven where two additional pizzas were baking to perfection. This proved that Elon Musk not only listened but also kept his promise as a thoughtful response to the employee's light-hearted complaint. Eric's side note read, “I love my job,” and his smile said it all.
I love my job https://t.co/8zzr5C1VBZpic.twitter.com/ucn5Tj5oV8— Eric Jiang (@veggie_eric) September 24, 2025
The internet had a field day reacting to the snap.
“I've made pizza on the grill before. Try it, it's really good. Do the crust on one side, flip it, then take it off once you've got those grill lines. Add the sauce and the cheese, fire it up for another two minutes on max high. Incredible,” suggested a user.
I've made pizza on the grill before. Try it, it's really good, do the crust on one side, flip it, then take it off, once you've got those grill lines add the sauce and the cheese, fire it up for another two minutes on max high. Incredible.— Gail ???????? (@gailalfaratx) September 24, 2025
“X is the place to ask for things indirectly, and you get it from the man,” noted another.
X is the place to ask for things indirectly, and you get it from the man. ????— Harun R. (@HarunRRayhan) September 24, 2025
“I love your job too,” agreed one person.
I love your job too! ????????— Curious Carbon (@curiocarbon) September 24, 2025
“That's awesome. You all deserve it,” wrote an individual.
That's awesome…you all deserve it ????— Constance Sann (@MAGACritterLove) September 25, 2025
“Nice! Looks divine. I wish I could work at xAI,” read a remark.
nice! look divine. I wish I should work at xAI!— Didier Peinke (@DidierPeinke) September 24, 2025
Eric Jiang's September 17 post went like this: “Why is pizza in the Bay Area such absolute trash? We nerds can cook up a recipe for a gajillion-parameter model no problemo, but can't figure out a mildly appetising ratio for some flour, water, and cheese?” To this, Elon Musk confirmed, “Wood-fired pizza oven coming to xAI.”
Wood-fired pizza oven coming to @xAIhttps://t.co/Le7crS0ztb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2025
Also Read: Viral Video: Woman Makes Fried Chicken By Mixing Flour Directly Into Oil, Internet Reacts
What are your thoughts on this?