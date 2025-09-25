Elon Musk often takes his social media followers on a rollercoaster ride with his quirky posts. But guess what? The billionaire entrepreneur is also equally attentive when it comes to employee satisfaction. About a week ago, an engineer at his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, complained on his X handle about the low-quality pizzas being served in the Bay Area in Northern California. The grievance not only caught the attention of the Tesla CEO, but he also ensured that his employee enjoyed the best pizza at xAI by promising a “wood-fired pizza oven” right inside the office.





Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Gave His Aura Tour A Desi Kickstart With THIS Popular Dish





On September 24, the employee, Eric Jiang, uploaded another picture on X. This time, he was seen holding a deliciously cheesy slice of pizza with a thick, crunchy crust and a variety of toppings. Behind him was an oven where two additional pizzas were baking to perfection. This proved that Elon Musk not only listened but also kept his promise as a thoughtful response to the employee's light-hearted complaint. Eric's side note read, “I love my job,” and his smile said it all.

The internet had a field day reacting to the snap.





“I've made pizza on the grill before. Try it, it's really good. Do the crust on one side, flip it, then take it off once you've got those grill lines. Add the sauce and the cheese, fire it up for another two minutes on max high. Incredible,” suggested a user.

“X is the place to ask for things indirectly, and you get it from the man,” noted another.

“I love your job too,” agreed one person.

“That's awesome. You all deserve it,” wrote an individual.

“Nice! Looks divine. I wish I could work at xAI,” read a remark.

Eric Jiang's September 17 post went like this: “Why is pizza in the Bay Area such absolute trash? We nerds can cook up a recipe for a gajillion-parameter model no problemo, but can't figure out a mildly appetising ratio for some flour, water, and cheese?” To this, Elon Musk confirmed, “Wood-fired pizza oven coming to xAI.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Woman Makes Fried Chicken By Mixing Flour Directly Into Oil, Internet Reacts

What are your thoughts on this?