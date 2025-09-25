Diljit Dosanjh is currently captivating audiences with his mesmerising performances on the Aura Tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. But the food enthusiast never misses an opportunity to showcase his desi choices. Guess what he ate there? The iconic breakfast staple - a bowl of poha! In a clip shared on his Instagram Stories, the singer-actor is seen providing a close-up of the popular Indian dish, made from flattened rice. The nutrient-rich dish is further seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves. In the clip, we can hear the Punjabi singer talking about how he discovered poha in Malaysia. Alongside the picture, he wrote the dish's name, followed by a chef's sticker, and also added the Malaysian flag emoji.





Check out Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram story below:

Now that you know Diljit Dosanjh is a fan of poha, you must be wanting to make it at home! Here's a simple recipe for regular poha:

Easy Poha Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup flattened rice (poha)

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 small onion, finely chopped

1-2 green chilies, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

Fresh curry leaves, for garnish

Lemon juice (optional)

Instructions:

Rinse the poha and soak it in water for 2-3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter.

Add cumin seeds, chopped onions, and green chilies. Saute until the onions are translucent.

Add the soaked poha and salt. Mix well.

Garnish with fresh curry leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice (if desired).

Serve hot and enjoy!

More About Diljit Dosanjh's Food Adventures

Diljit Dosanjh seems to be a big fan of poha, particularly Indori poha. Previously, he shared his experience of enjoying the dish at famous local eateries during his visit to Indore. Instead of indulging in the dish at a luxurious restaurant, the global singer visited the popular Chappan Dukaan to enjoy it early in the morning. Here, the steamed poha was topped with sev, fresh coriander leaves, chopped onions, and tomatoes. Click here to read the whole story.





Diljit Dosanjh is a true-blue foodie, and Indian dishes are his absolute favourites. He often shares insights into his culinary adventures. Earlier this year, the Punjabi singer posted a video on his Instagram Stories, fondly speaking about his love for "atte de biscuit" and chai. In the clip, he was seen reading a comment that brought back nostalgic memories of his childhood snack - atte de biscuit (homemade wheat biscuits) - and his chai sessions. Click here to know more.

Diljit Dosanjh's love for Indian food is indeed palpable. We can't wait to see more such foodie updates from him! What do you think he'll indulge in next?