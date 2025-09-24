Fried chicken is a delight few can resist. From secret recipes to family traditions, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to achieving that perfect crispy outer skin and juicy interior. A woman's method of mixing flour directly into oil to make fried chicken has recently caught the attention of the internet. The now-viral video shows the woman skipping several steps and simply dunking the unwashed and unseasoned chicken in a boiling flour and oil mix. In the clip posted by @joshandmomma, two women are in a kitchen arguing about whether to wash the chicken before frying. One advocates for washing, while the other insists on cooking it as is.

Also Read: Viral Video Of 'Lay's Fried Chicken' Gets Over 10 Million Views, Internet Divided





What's surprising is the unconventional method she uses to make fried chicken. Instead of breading the chicken, she adds flour directly to the boiling oil and lets it cook for a bit. Skipping any breading on the chicken, the woman directly adds the unwashed and unseasoned chicken to the oil. Despite the unorthodox approach, the chicken turns out cooked and coated in flour, defying expectations and showcasing an unusual yet effective technique.

Also Read: Viral Recipe For Crispy Papad Omelette Divides Foodies Online - Would You Try It?

While some viewers were impressed by the unconventional frying technique, many foodies were more concerned about the chicken being cooked without being washed and the complete lack of seasoning.

One user wrote, "I'm actually surprised at how the tenders actually were breaded in the end!"

Another added, "I'm not gonna lie, momma, I liked your technique, if you had washed/cleaned the chicken, seasoned the chicken, and seasoned the flour, you might have a winner on your hands… imma try adding the flour to my oil next time lol."

A foodie shared, "No rinsing, no salt, no pepper, no thank you!"

"Now if she learns to season it, it's over for y'all," remarked a viewer.

A user said, "Not a dash of any spice, not even a conversation."

"So many steps missed," read a comment.

What do you think of the unconventional frying technique? Let us know in the comments section below.