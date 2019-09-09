Low-Fat Milk And Milk Products May Help In Preventing Chronic Diseases, Says Study

Milk provides many heath benefits

Milk is an indispensable part of everyone's diet, especially while growing up. The calcium-rich food contributes in the development and maintenance of bones, muscles and teeth. It helps in building tissues and also repairs damaged cells. Even if one is not drinking milk directly, it is ingested in many other forms like ice-creams, smoothies, curd, tea, coffee etc. Everyone is aware of the benefits of consuming milk for healthy body development and that's why it is part of our daily diet. Now, there's another reason to gulp down a glass of milk day after day. A new study has claimed that apart from a string of other health benefits, milk also helps in preventing chronic diseases.





Milk and dairy products are a powerhouse of numerous vital nutrients. Milk not only fulfils the need of calcium but also provides other nutrients to the body like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, selenium, vitamin A, riboflavin, vitamin B12, and pantothenic acid.





The study analysed global scientific literature on the effects of milk and dairy products on the growth, bone mineral density, generation of muscle mass, including the periods of pregnancy and breastfeeding. The study also looked into the role played by dairy products in maintenance of general health and in the prevention of chronic diseases including cardiovascular, metabolic syndrome, colon or bladder cancer and type-2 diabetes.





Milk and milk products may help in preventing chronic diseases





The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Advances in Nutrition'. Following are some key outcomes of the study –





Consumption of dairy products could have a slightly positive effect in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Moderate consumption of dairy products could affect lower risk of colorectal cancer and bladder cancer. However, no link between milk and the risk of prostate cancer could be found. Intake of low-fat dairy and yogurt may contribute in lowering the risk of type-2 diabetes. Daily intake of milk and dairy products in elderly people may reduce the risk of frailty and sarcopenia. A higher intake of dairy products was associated with reduced vertebral fracture risk.

The findings of the study suggest that consuming low-fat versions of milk and milk products could contribute in bringing all the above effects on our health and prevent chronic diseases.







