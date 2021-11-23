Madhuri Dixit is one actress in Bollywood whose charm and grace never goes out of style. The diva has amassed a fan following of 27.8 million on Instagram. She often treats her fans and followers to pictures and snippets from her daily life; whether it is pictures of herself in her glamorous avatar, or simply snaps with family. In the recent past, have seen some glimpses of Madhuri Dixit's foodie side. The actress is not just a big foodie, but also has some diet tips and secrets to share on Instagram. Recently, Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a healthy drink that keeps her skin glowing. Wondering what it is? Take a look:

Coconut water is the healthy drink that Madhuri Dixit swears by.





Coconut water is the healthy drink that Madhuri Dixit swears by. She shared a picture of herself seated with a fresh coconut in front of her. "Coconut Water is always included in my daily regime as it helps me to relieve stress, keeps my skin glowing, and keeps me healthy," she explained in the post's caption.





So, if you want glowing skin like Madhuri Dixit - try her suggestion and incorporate coconut water into your diet! Coconut water is not the only food that is on the actress' menu. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her mother enjoying some yummy Bhel. "#Bhel with Mom," she wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

Recently, Madhuri Dixit also tried some delicious Gujarati food. "Food = love," she wrote in the Reels video where she could be seen arranging a sumptuous Gujarati thali and dancing to some Gujarati tunes too. Take a look:

We love how Madhuri Dixit balances health with taste!





We love how Madhuri Dixit balances health with taste! We definitely look forward to seeing more such snippets from the actress' foodie indulgences. On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the big screen in 'Kalank'. She is also a judge on a popular dance reality show on television. Her upcoming projects include 'Finding Anamika' which is an OTT series.