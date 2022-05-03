The travel bug has bitten Indians hard, especially after the two long years of the pandemic. If we are not currently on a vacation, we are in the process of planning one! Even our favourite Bollywood celebrities are enjoying their sojourns to local as well as international destinations. And what's a good vacation without some good food by the side? Actress Madhuri Dixit recently took to Instagram to give us some major tropical vibes from the beautiful beach destination - Goa. She was seen enjoying a refreshing summer drink at the beach. Wondering what it was? None other than the delicious Nariyal Pani. Take a look:

"Do you 'sea' what I see? #TropicalVibes #Goa #Tropical," wrote Madhuri Dixit in the caption of the post. In the two clicks, we could see Madhuri Dixit wearing some stylish sunglasses with a basket in her hand. The basket contained a whole tender coconut, with a straw poked into it and decorated with a slice of orange and some flowers by the side. There is truly no drink as refreshing as coconut water, and Madhuri Dixit seemed to be enjoying it thoroughly.





We would love to see more such snippets from the actress' foodie diaries! On the work front, Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with the OTT series 'The Fame Game'. Her upcoming projects include the series 'Maja Maa'.