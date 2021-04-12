Millions of hearts were broken when actress Madhuri Dixit chose to take a sabbatical from the Hindi film industry and live with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene in the US. When Madhuri did come back on the silver screen, fans overjoyed. Along with Madhuri, her husband also warmed up to the new-found attention. Dr. Nene recently started his own YouTube channel to share his own recipes and fitness tips. Over the weekend, he shared recipes of two pizzas, "both in the regular kind and in the low carb keto kind", he said in the video.

To make his Margherita pizza, he chose 'matured cheddar' since he is lactose intolerant. He added mature cheddar take long time to age so the active culture not only wipe out the lactose but also make this variety of cheese super high in protein and low in carbs. "Anything aged over 1-3 years...is great for snacking", said Dr. Nene in his recipe video. Dr. Nene also added a secret ingredient that his kids love, the parmesan Reggiano which gives a very truffle-like flavour to the pizza according to him, followed by buffalo mozzarella.

Moving on to the dough, he said that when he makes pizzas for his kids he opts for regular all-purpose flour or wheat flour. But if in the mood for something low-carb and high protein, almond flour works as a good alternative. To make the almond flour dough, he uses almond milk and active yeast to knead it instead of regular water.

When he makes his Maida-based pizza, he spreads the tomato sauce, sprinkle some oregano, followed by garlic mince, the buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, shredded mozzarella, chilli flakes and bakes it.

While making the keto version of the pizza, he smears a bit of tomato sauce on the base, followed by low-carb matured cheddar, a bit of mozzarella, oregano, salt and pepper, olive oil, basil leaves and chillies.

After the pizzas are ready, Madhuri also makes a cameo to give her verdict. "So good", she exclaims while chomping on the keto pizza. "This is delicious" she further adds. Madhuri, like her husband, did not try the all-purpose flour pizza, "I have to eat this, bye", she says in the end and parts with her plate.

You can watch the full video here: