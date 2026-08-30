Five restaurants at the Mumbai Cricket Association premises in Bandra Kurla Complex have received relief after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration revoked the suspension of their food licences. The decision comes after a fresh inspection and intervention by the Bombay High Court. The FDA had suspended the licences on August 21 following an inspection that identified several food safety and hygiene lapses at the eateries.





A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad set aside the suspension orders after considering a fresh inspection report submitted by the FDA. The report found that the five outlets in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex were 88% compliant with food safety requirements.





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As per Mid-Day, the High Court subsequently revoked the suspension, allowing the MCA and its operator, Shirke Infrastructure, to continue running the eateries. However, it directed the FDA to take a fresh decision on the licences after following due process.

The court also questioned the manner and proportionality of the FDA's action. The bench observed that there was no legal provision barring the arrangement and reminded the FDA that it had earlier directed its officials to examine the matter carefully and take a pragmatic approach.





"However, despite clearly saying this, the FDA has disobeyed our order and taken a pedantic view instead of a pragmatic view. We are tired of scolding the department and officers all the time. It is now time to pass stinging orders. We will issue contempt action against the concerned officers. Let them convince us or go to jail," the court said, as quoted by Livemint.





The judges expressed concern over the FDA's handling of the matter. They questioned whether the department had properly considered the relevant legal provisions before issuing the suspension orders.





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The development comes as the Maharashtra FDA steps up its scrutiny of food establishments across the state. While the court's intervention has come as a relief for the MCA restaurants, the case also sheds light on the importance of addressing food safety violations through due process and ensuring that regulatory action remains proportional to the nature of the violations.