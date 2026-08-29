Ever wondered if two completely unrelated foods could come together to create a flavour you already know and love? The internet is full of unusual food hacks and strange combinations, but every once in a while, one such experiment manages to genuinely surprise people.

A content creator tasted a series of unconventional food pairings, combining ingredients that sound like they should never share the same plate. Yet, some of these combinations reportedly produce flavours that are oddly familiar. Sharing a video on Instagram, she tried some of the most popular weird food combinations. Her first pick was banana and avocado, which should taste like ice cream. After taking a bite, she confirmed it actually tasted somewhat like ice cream.

“Lemon and cucumber should taste like lime,” she said before eating a slice of lemon and cucumber together. “It's a lime,” she shared. For the next combination, she had cucumber and sugar that tasted like watermelon. “That's kind of crazy,” she shared, explaining how accurate it tasted.

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Next, she tried tomatoes with a little sugar on top, which should taste like strawberries. “I don't know how that worked. “It tasted like strawberry,” she said. The creator then tried potato chips with a tomato slice between them, which should taste like pizza.

The next pairing particularly caught attention. She paired lemon and cinnamon together. While the two ingredients are individually known for their strong and distinctive flavours, the creator claimed that eating them together can create a taste reminiscent of Coca-Cola. For the last combination, she tried melon and banana and confirmed it tastes like bubblegum.

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The video received various comments. While some agreed with the creator, others were a bit sceptical. “You should try lemon and water. It tastes like lemonade,” one joked.

“Idk why, but I don't believe you,” another wrote.

“Pickle and potato chips taste just like a fried pickle,” someone suggested.

“Marshmallow and salt pretzels tasted like chocolate together,” an individual added.

“Food chemist here! This happens because our taste buds can technically recognise 13 distinct base flavours, plus combinations from each of those 13 profiles,” one of them revealed.

Would you ever try any of these combinations? Let us know.