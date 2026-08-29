A traveller exploring Pakistan's Hunza Valley was in for a strange surprise when he came across a Domino's Pizza outlet. The international brand does not officially operate in many parts of Pakistan, which immediately made Alex suspicious when he noticed the restaurant.





Something about the outlet did not look right to him, especially the logo. Instead of ignoring his doubts, he decided to ask the staff directly about the restaurant. The workers looked awkward at first but told him that it was a Pakistani Domino's and not the real one. Alex then decided to test the pizza himself. Unfortunately, the food did not improve his opinion of the place.





Also Read: Foreigner Tries Domino's Pizza On Indian Train To Udaipur, Gives Feedback

Alex started the video saying, “Is it just me or does that Domino's look fake. Actually, I can see. It's got 2 and 2, it should be the one and 2.”





Alex still decided to try its food. He ordered a chicken supreme pizza, which arrived with chicken pieces and black olives. At first, he said the pizza smelled good, but he was not impressed by how it looked.





After taking just one bite, Alex reacted dramatically and said that the pizza was “horrendous.” He then showed viewers that he had also found a strand of hair in the pizza and gave the pizza a very low rating of 1.7 out of 10.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “I got food poisoning but I don't know what from.”





Another shared, "Bro that was the saddest cheese pull..matter of fact there was no cheese at all? WTH are they doing there.”





“Trying a local pizza is always a gamble,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Bro even we don't eat from these type of restaurants.”





Another mentioned, “It looks like a Chicago pizza but worse.”





One more added, “Hygiene rating off the scale.”





Also Read: Content Creator Visits Italy, Tries Pizza For Just Rs 170





Interestingly, a similar incident took place in Pakistan earlier this year. In June, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif attended the opening of a Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot and even cut the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony.





The event looked normal, but things changed after Pizza Hut claimed the outlet was not an official part of its business. The company described the restaurant as unauthorised and fraudulent.

The US-based food chain said they had taken the matter seriously and filed an official complaint with the relevant authorities.