Days after its food safety crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made official registration or licensing mandatory for Bhandara and Mahaprasad events held across Maharashtra. The move aims to improve food safety standards at large-scale community feeding programmes, as per reports.





Under the new guidelines issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, organisers must obtain the necessary registration or licence before food is prepared and distributed at such events.





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Authorities have reportedly warned that organising these events without the required registration or licence could invite legal action. Organisers will now be required to complete all permissions and formalities before serving food to large gatherings.





The directive comes amid the Maharashtra FDA's ongoing inspections of restaurants and cafes as part of its efforts to enforce food safety and hygiene standards.





On August 24, the FDA suspended the food licences of five outlets at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) premises for alleged violations of food safety regulations. Officials cited shortcomings in food handling, storage practices, refrigeration, and sanitation.





As part of the statewide enforcement drive, the FDA has suspended the licences of 11 food establishments, including the five MCA-based outlets: Permit Room, Pavilion, Mediterranean, Oriental Swing, and Clubway & Pastry Counter.





Beyond restaurants and cafes, the FDA has also intensified action against food adulteration. In a recent operation, officials seized and destroyed adulterated dairy products at M/s P.K. Dairy in Navi Mumbai's Mahape MIDC area. During the raid, they allegedly caught accused Shivendra Shyamlal Jaiswal diluting milk inside a tanker using a mixture of skimmed milk powder (SMP) and chilled water, reportedly in collusion with dairy owner Pradeep Kamlesh Yadav.





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"One kg of skimmed milk powder was mixed with 8 to 10 litres of chilled water using a plunger to adulterate the milk,' which was then supplied as pure cow or buffalo milk to several dairies across Thane, Airoli, Kopri, Digha, and Ghansoli," according to the release.





Authorities immediately shut down the dairy as it was operating without a valid food safety licence.