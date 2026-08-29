The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prohibited Everest Food Products and Laljee Godhoo and Company from selling compounded hing (asafoetida) after samples of their products were found to be sub-standard, misbranded, and not in compliance with prescribed quality standards.





The food regulator announced the decision through a post on social media, stating that the prohibition takes immediate effect.

According to FSSAI, samples of Everest Foods' "Compounded Asafoetida (Hing Powder)" were found to be "Misbranded and Sub-standard."





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The products were found to be in violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011. Testing showed that the alcohol-soluble extract content was 0 per cent, significantly below the prescribed minimum requirement of 5 per cent.

"The samples of Yellow Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) and Black Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) were also found to be Sub-standard, with Alcoholic Extract reported at 3.29 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively," it added.





In the case of Laljee Godhoo, FSSAI said the company has been barred from selling its hing powder after samples were found to be sub-standard and not in conformity with the requirements laid down under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.





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The regulator further noted that the compounded hing samples were misbranded and sub-standard due to the presence of excess starch. Under the prescribed standards, the starch content in hing must not exceed 1 per cent by weight.





FSSAI has directed Laljee Godhoo to submit a corrective action plan detailing the steps it will take to address the violations and ensure that only products meeting FSS Act standards are manufactured and sold.