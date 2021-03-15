Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities the Indian film industry has today. With her power yoga and healthy eating habits, Malaika has been giving us major fitness goals for years. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the diva sharing fitness and healthy skin tips through Instagram stories and posts. Besides, she also likes keeping it candid on Instagram and shares slices of her daily life with her 12.5 million followers. Although Malaika is known for her clean eating habits, she doesn't shy away from indulging once in a while and her latest story on Instagram is proof.

Malaika Arora recently shared a story featuring a tableful of delicious and wholesome meal that she enjoyed with her close friend and designer, Seema Khan. The meal included dosa, coconut and tomato chutney, stuffed chillies and boiled eggs. Sharing a picture of the meal on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, "Sunday gufffffff....." Let's take a look:

Seema Khan, who was last seen on the show 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives', was quick enough to re-share the picture. "Sorry to burst your bubble but this ain't no guff," she replied to the image.

This cute banter between Malaika and Seema is no new to us. Earlier, Seema Khan shared a picture of a delicious and loaded burger after her show bagged the Hitlist OTT award for 'Best Series-Non-Fiction'. Alongside the image, she wrote, "Helppp....we won our first award today which did something to my appetite, it just came rolling back, and this bloody burger has really rung my bell." Malaika promptly replied to the post saying, "All fake eating. I want this burger." Check out the post here: