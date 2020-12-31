Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Thattu Dosa - A Popular Treat From The Streets Of Kerala

Nowadays one can get an endless variety of dosas.

Our quest for a soul-satiating meal is a never-ending one and the variety in Indian cuisine never fails to spoil us at that too each time we crave one. Then there are times when we just want to take a break from heavy and greasy curries and settle for a light and comforting meal. This is exactly when the humble south Indian cuisine comes to our rescue with its staple meal of dosa, sambar and chutney and we are set for the day! Dosa is a thin crepe-like south Indian bread, made with rice or lentil fermented batter, and often stuffed with a combination of various ingredients. Nowadays one can get an endless variety of dosas- egg dosa, keema dosa, moong dal dosa, cheese dosa and much more.





But there's one dosa that has taken over the street of Kerala and making us drool too! Thattu dosa is a name inspired by 'Thattu Kada' which means street-side eateries in Kerala and comes in a small size which fits into your palm, unlike the usual huge dosa. The difference between the common dosa and thattu dosa also lies in the fact that the latter isn't as crispy but is feathery-soft. It is served along with coconut chutney, red chilli chutney, rasa vada and even papad. Another distinct dish that is often served with thattu dosa is an 'omplate', basically egg omelette but that's how people in Kerala pronounce it. The combination of thattu dosa with omplate is quite a trend there!

Thattu Dosa Recipe

Small, feathery-light and absolutely delicious, here is how you can make thattu dosa at home too!





Ingredients:





- Raw rice- 1 cup





- Idli rice/parboiled rice- 1/2 cup





- Urad dal- 1 cup





- Cooked rice- 2 tbsp





- Salt- to taste





- Fenugreek seeds- 3 tsp (optional)





- Ghee- for frying





Method:





1. Wash and soak urad dal, idli rice, fenugreek seeds and rice separately overnight.





2. Grind them and cooked rice together to a smooth paste.





3. Add salt and mix well. The batter is ready.





4. Now heat ghee on a non-stick pan and then pour a ladleful of dosa batter on it. Spread it evenly on the pan.





5. Cook from both sides. Repeat the same with rest of the batter for the number of dosas you need.





6. Serve hot with coconut chutney.





Try this yummy lesser-known treat from the streets of Kerala at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







