We have been in awe of Malaika Arora's fitness. From power yoga sessions and pilates to rigorous gym workouts, the actress is one of the fittest divas in B-town. But only recently did we realise that Malaika is also a big foodie. If you have been following her on Instagram, you would know that she is not someone who compromises from indulging in her favourite meals. Also, Malaika loves to take her fans along on her daily foodie adventures. And, we are not complaining at all!

While Malaika Arora loves to relish a variety of cuisines, she has a soft spot for South Indian delicacies. She recently gobbled down some yummy masala idli and made it a point to share it with her Instagram family. Malaika used the “love” filter to click a picture of the meal and captioned it “Yummm.” The masala idli was prepared by Chef Marina Balakrishnan. Take a look:

Also read: Hey, Malaika Arora. Should We Call It Thursday Or Thali-Day

Malaika Arora's Instagram is one stop for everything fitness, fashion and food. The actress recently shared an Instagram Reels, which was “all about food," as she wrote in the caption. The clip mainly consisted of Malaika's delectable indulgences, over the last few days. It had her travel essential chia seed smoothie, a plateful of biryani, as well as the killer combo of papad and haldi (turmeric) pickle. We all know Malaika's love for thalis. Therefore, a yummy-looking thali, which she recently relished, was also a part of the video. From the dessert section, she added a snap of the “prettiest strawberry pie.” “It's all about food,” she captioned the post. Watch here:

Malaika Arora's food diaries always leave us craving, don't they? Tell us what you thought of her in the comments below.