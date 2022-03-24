Malaika Arora's love for food is no secret to us. Besides being a fitness enthusiast, she has emerged well as a food influencer over the years. The diva keeps her 14.8million followers on Instagram updated with all her food shenanigans. Every now and then, we find posts and stories featuring her breakfast, meal dates, cooking sessions and more. And after scrolling through her Instagram, we can say Malaika knows how to keep up a balance between clean eating and decadent indulgences. Besides being a stern believer of clean eating and healthy lifestyle, Malaika is also someone who surrenders to good (often decadent) food every now and then. We have often seen her indulging in chocolates and cakes and then sweating it out with exercise and power yoga, and of course healthy food too. If you too want to get a hint of her love for food, we suggest check out Malaika's latest story on Instagram.





Keeping up with the tradition of sharing almost all her food activities, Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram post about a lavish spread she indulged in. In her story, we could see a Korean BBQ set up with meat and veggies getting grilled on it. We also found bowls of kimchi, cucumber, pickled radish, soup and more on the sides. "Food Coma" she captioned the picture. And we can surely imagine how delicious it would have tasted. Take a look:

Also Read: Malaika Arora's New York Food Diaries Will Leave You Craving This Dish; See Pic

Looks oh-so-delicious; right? If you too are slurping like us, then here's a surprise for you. While we can't setup a BBQ for you, there're recipes that can help curb your craving for Korean food. That's right. We bring our favourite Korean recipes that you can easily replicate at home and put together a Korean feast. Click here for the recipes.





Sounds like a plan? So, what are you waiting for? Make all your preparations and prepare a delicious Korean dinner for your family. Masissge Deuseyo (enjoy your meal)!