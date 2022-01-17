While you may know Malaika Arora for being the glamorous fitness enthusiast, model, actress, and fashion icon that she is, a quick look at her social media profile will reveal that she is a passionate foodie as well. Malaika, who has amassed 14.4 million followers on Instagram, never fails to update us with her food tales which have left us drooling on most days. Contrary to the popular belief, the sizzling hot Malaika doesn't restrict herself from indulging in the most basic and delicious food items. While you might think that fitness freaks like her are not into desi and masaledaar food, Malaika proves us wrong by munching on yummy Indian thalis and other such dishes time and again. Her most recent food post is proof, being about the classic comfort food, Sambar rice.





Malaika recently posted an image on her Instagram story and it gave us a peek into her delicious Monday lunch that was every bit tempting. The actor was enjoying a bowl full of sambar rice, topped with some greens and kadhi pata and a piece of smoky and roasted papad to accompany the rice dish. Along with this, there was also a plate with 2 pieces of crisp fried fish kept on the side. However, Malaika's lunch was accompanied by something more than just food. And it was none other than her adorable dog who could be seen staring at her lunch platter. Malaika wrote: "Always asking for my food" and added some rolling eye emojis to the image too. Malaika's dog, who is named 'Casper' has featured in many of her posts, but we have to agree that he has never looked as adorable as he did in this one, asking for Malaika's food. Look at the picture here:

Malaika Arora uploaded a picture with her dog

Malaika is not the one to restrict herself from enjoying some homemade food and there are ample examples of the same on her profile. However, what we love the most about foodie Malaika is that she doesn't only like having Indian delicacies, she loves cooking them too. The actress reminded us of her exceptional cooking skills in the recent series of inspirational cooking pictures that she has been uploading. From pepper chicken, liver fry, and marble cake to Kerala fish curry, Malaika has taken us on a culinary adventure with her. Read more about it here.





We cannot wait to see more of Malaika's foodie adventure this year, featuring her adorable dog and much more home-cooked food.