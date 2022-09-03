For some people, the weekend is all about relaxation and rejuvenation. For others, it's about getting experimental and adventurous! We often love to whip up some of our favourite dishes that we don't get time for during the week. Be it a flavourful Biryani or a scrumptious pizza - there are so many recipes that taste even better when we make them at home. With a little bit of effort and patience, these wonderful dishes can easily be recreated in our kitchen. Malaika Arora too got down to business this weekend by cooking up some delicious desi Chinese food. The incredible picture she shared on Instagram is giving us major cravings. Take a look:

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share her desi Chinese meal.

In the picture that Malaika Arora shared, we could see a wonderful meal comprising two dishes. One plate was filled with some tantalising fried rice, with a fried egg layered on top and garnished with spring onions. The second dish was none other than a Manchurian. The gravy dish was topped with chopped red chillies and spring onions and indeed looked scrumptious. "Homemade," wrote Malaika Arora in the caption of the story. The fact that this desi Chinese meal was made at home made it seem even more wonderful. Malaika also thanked her friend Delnaz Daruwala for the recipe.

This is not the only home-cooked meal that Malaika has prepared in the recent past. The diva recently treated her friends to a lavish homemade spread including dishes like sabzi, dal, roti, rice and salad. Take a look:

Which one of Malaika Arora's indulgences did you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.