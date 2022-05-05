Who doesn't love pizza? The mere mention of this dish makes us drool. Despite its origins in Italy, people have come to love pizza worldwide. And with that being said, it's obvious that we even have all kinds of varieties to pick from. From vegetable toppings to the meaty ones or even to the controversial pineapple pizza, we just can't seem to get enough of it! Recently, Malaika Arora was also gorging on some yummy pizza! Of course, we all know how much of a fitness fanatic Malaika is. But along with that, you would be surprised to know that the actress is also a big-time foodie! She often posts about her indulgences on social media. And her recent food story just shows her love for the classic Italian dish- pizza!





In the story posted on Instagram, we see a perfectly charred pizza on Malaika's table. It seems like the pizza is topped with caramelised onions, mushrooms and lots of cheese. Just beside that, you can see a green coloured drink and some baby corns as well. In the story, she wrote, "Pizza Party." Check out her story here:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Well, as we said before that Malaika Arora is a big-time foodie and often posts about her indulgences; we have come to learn that she finds comfort in simple homemade food. Earlier than this, Malaika was seen relishing some Maharashtrian street food. She had posted a photo of ragda pattice. In a tray, she had arranged small bowls of imly chutney, green chutney, sev, onion and dhaniya. Besides that, there was a bowl of ragda and tikki with some lemon wedges! In the story, she wrote, "Was craving ragda pattice #homemade." Then, the same day, she had also posted about relishing a yummy bowl of aamras and theplas. You can read all about it here.

As Malaika keeps posting about her culinary adventures, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!