No matter how many different cuisines we try - Indian cuisine will always have a special place in our hearts. Be it tantalising street food or restaurant-style gravies, we will love to binge upon Indian food, every single time. Turns out that our favourite Bollywood celebrities are also no different when it comes to desi food! Malaika Arora recently visited a popular fine dining restaurant in Mumbai, where she sampled some lavish Indian dishes presented with a modern twist. The diva was all praise for the wonderful desi food that she binged upon on Thursday night. Take a look at the Instagram stories she shared:

Malaika Arora's modern Indian dinner. Photo Credit: Instagram

First, Malaika Arora sampled what seemed to be a pani puri, served with feta cream and a beautiful butterfly on top. Next up was a gravy dish made with water chestnuts, served with asparagus salad and flavourful zeera aloo espuma.

In the third story, Malaika Arora shared a picture of what seemed to be a huge plate in the shape of the Indian map. Each state had certain ingredients and foods placed on it depending upon the area. For example, in the Punjab section, we could spot cubes of butter while Maharashtra had cloves of garlic and peanut powder next to it. "What a concept," wrote Malaika Arora in her story praising the restaurant. Later, the restaurant too shared a picture of Malaika at the restaurant, writing, "It was a pleasure having the graceful and elegant Malaika Arora dine with us." Take a look:





This is not the first time we have seen the diva indulging herself in some good food. Those who follow Malaika Arora closely would know that she is a huge food lover. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot diaries. Food was undoubtedly a prominent feature of these pictures. Click here to read more about this story.





What did you think of Malaika Arora's amazing Thursday dinner? Tell us in the comments.



