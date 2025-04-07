Malaika Arora's foodie diaries always keep us hooked. Whether it's food updates from her vacations, family meals, or indulgent cheat days, she never misses a chance to treat her Instagram family to her delicious adventures. And now that summer has begun, Malaika is already making sure to stay hydrated. Don't believe us? Just check out her Instagram Stories! The actress recently shared a picture of a tall glass filled with what appears to be lemon water. How do we know? The tray also featured two little katoris – one with salt and the other holding a squeezed-out lime slice. Her caption? A simple but essential reminder: “#Hydrate.”





Watch Malaika Arora's story below:

Malaika Arora loves to kick off her mornings with a feel-good drink. A few weeks back, she let fans in on her little secret to staying fit and happy. In a video on Instagram, she was chilling and sipping on her favourite ABC juice while getting her hair done. Now, if you are wondering what ABC juice is – it is a simple but powerful mix of apple, beetroot and carrot. Malaika even throws in a bit of ginger to level it up. Basically, she proved you don't have to pick between treating yourself and staying healthy – you can totally do both. “If you see me happy, just know I've had my juice,” read the side note. Click here to read the full story.

Earlier, Malaika Arora also gave us a glimpse of her delicious lunch. She kept it simple in the caption by just writing “lunch” with a red heart emoji. But the food spoke for itself. On her table, there were perfectly shaped veggie cutlets, a bowl of curry (most likely kadhi) topped with coriander, red chillies and flavorful spices. Her plate also had the ever-loved combo of aloo-gobhi sabji with rice. And for a fresh twist, Malaika added a bowl of juicy pomegranate seeds on the side. Here is the full story.





Malaika Arora's foodie shenanigans are too good to miss.