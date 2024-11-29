Malaika Arora has stepped into the world of hospitality with the launch of 'Scarlett House', a new restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress, known for her success in various industries, has collaborated with her son, Arhaan Khan and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi - behind popular spots like Gigi and Lyla - to bring this exciting new culinary venture to life. Scheduled to open on December 3, Scarlett House promises a blend of nostalgic charm and contemporary flair.

Also Read: Inside Rhea Kapoor And Husband Karan Boolani's Lavish "Friendsgiving" Dinner

Located in the picturesque Pali Village, Scarlett House occupies a 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow, adding to its appeal with rich heritage and rustic surroundings. The restaurant's bold red exterior contrasts strikingly with the quaint neighbourhood, instantly making it a standout in Bandra's dining scene.

In a recent Instagram post, Malaika Arora announced the venture, sharing a picture alongside her son Arhaan. The duo were photographed in the restaurant's hallway, dressed in matching jackets emblazoned with "Scarlett House." Malaika captioned the post: "Collaborating for the first time @scarletthousebombay."











Speaking about Scarlett House, Malaika shared her vision for the space in an interview with Vogue India. "I wanted a space where you could just be, without feeling like someone is yanking a chair from underneath you," she explained, emphasizing the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere she aimed to create. The restaurant is designed as a comfortable yet stylish spot for socializing, with eclectic furniture, textured walls, and rich colour tones that honour the building's heritage while offering a modern and trendy vibe.





Also Read: Karan Johar Just Asked The Question We Have All Been Wondering About Fridges





The menu at Scarlett House is another highlight, featuring an exciting mix of classic and innovative dishes. The food is designed to evoke nostalgia while adding fresh twists to familiar flavours. A special section of the menu, titled "Malla's Favourites," includes some of Malaika's own recipes, such as paneer thecha and baked fish.

For Malaika, launching Scarlett House alongside her son felt like a natural step. "We both love food and entertaining people," she shared. "We've travelled the world together, often returning with recipes we'd want to recreate at home. So, starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing to do."

With its nostalgic vibe, bold design, and a menu that reflects both innovation and tradition, Scarlett House is poised to become a must-visit culinary destination in Mumbai.

