In addition to being a famous TV and Bollywood personality, Malaika Arora is also a sensation on the Internet. With over 12.5 million followers on Instagram, Malaika is one of the most popular Indian personalities on the photo-sharing app. From the looks of it, Malaika too enjoys the app a lot and often gives us a glimpse of her day-to-day life via the same. At 47, she is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood. And while you may think that her diet only comprises salads, smoothies and juices, Malaika has time and again proved that she is, in fact, a big foodie at heart.

On Sunday, she shared an Instagram story tagging famous chef Saransh Goila. The internationally acclaimed chef has sent over a delicious, meaty spread for the actress. The feast comprised a decadent looking biryani made with long grain rice and succulent chunks of meat. Right beside the biryani was chicken curry and raita. "@saranshgoila jus wat my Sunday needed," Malaika captioned her image with a gif of a sloth bear.

Malaika Arora indulged in Biryani on Sunday

Photo Credit: Instagram stories of malaikaroraofficial

Malaika Arora is quite a brilliant chef herself. She often takes to Instagram to post her recipes and food videos. A few weeks ago, she hosted her friends for lunch at home where she cooked a lavish South Indian fare for them. She also tried her hands at making yummy prawn mango drumstick curry a month back; she also tagged chef Suresh Pillai from whom she was inspired.

Malaika was last seen judging the reality show 'India's Best Dancer' with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.