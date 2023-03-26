When it's a matter of weekdays, we are all about healthy and clean eating. There's so much healthy food that we add to our diet every single day. But when the weekend arrives, we let our hair down and indulge in what our heart truly desires! Take Malaika Arora for instance. The model-actress maintains a stringent fitness regime on most days, eating healthy food and practicing yoga for mindful well-being. However, on Sunday, even Malaika Arora couldn't resist enjoying her favourite food and that too in a homemade avatar! Take a look at what she ate on Sunday:

"Sunday guff," wrote the diva in her caption. She clearly enjoyed the meal to the last bite, as we could tell from her story. In the picture, we could see a whole spread of homemade food that looked like the complete indulgent spread. There was a plateful of scrumptious biryani, wholesome mutton curry, homemade dal and vegetable raita. We could also spot some methi chicken and what seemed to be matar paneer. Laccha parantha and pav buns completed the meal that Malaika Arora savoured on Sunday.

This is not the only time we have seen Malaika Arora 'guff'ing on delicious food. The diva is clearly a huge food-lover, and she often shares some of her favourite food indulgences on Instagram for her fan following. Not only is she a good cook, but she is also surrounded by people who love food as much as she does. Recently, she cherished some pakoras, chai and more with her friends Delnaz Daruwala and Vikram Phadnis.





What did you think of Malaika Arora's food indulgences? Tell us in the comments.