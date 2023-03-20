Who doesn't like digging into fluffy and wholesome pancakes? Whether you prefer sweet or savoury, these yummy delights always offer a lot of room for creativity. And, the best part is pancakes are healthy, filling and satisfying. Plus, they taste super delicious. Looks like Arjun Kapoor also shares our love for these fluffy treats! The actor relished a platter of pancakes to make his Sunday, a “funday.” The delectable meal featured three pancakes, with almond, banana slices and caramel syrup topping. Yum, isn't it?

Take a look:

In case Arjun Kapoor's indulgence has left you craving, we have handpicked some of the best pancake recipes for you to try out. From banana pancakes with caramelised apples to spinach pancakes, click here to get all the recipes.

Well, Arjun Kapoor was not the only celebrity who made us drool with his Sunday meal. His girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, who keeps fans (including us) updated with her foodie shenanigans, also enjoyed a “post-show gufff”, which looked every bit yummy. We could spot some curry, bread, some crackers and also what looked like pakoras on her dining table. Malaika was accompanied by her friends Delnaz and fashion designer Vikram Phadnis.

Check out her post here:

What did you think of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's food diaries? Tell us in the comments.