Chennai has no shortage of delicious food experiences that can turn an ordinary day into a memorable one. Malavika Mohanan recently got a taste of the city's culinary offerings as she spent her day indulging in some classic South Indian favourites. From crispy dosa to flavourful podi idli, the actor's Chennai food diary offered a glimpse into her food-filled outing.





Malavika shared a carousel post on Instagram that featured her indulging in dosa and podi idli at Haritam restaurant in Mylapore. The image showed the actor posing with a plate of crispy dosa, which was accompanied by several small sides of coconut chutney, tomato-onion chutney, peanut chutney and green chutney.





There was also a plate of podi idli on the table. The bite-sized steamed rice cakes were tossed in traditional South Indian spice powder and aromatic curry leaves. A small metal bowl filled with sambar was served on the side. "A day in Chennai. P.S at my absolute favourite restaurant - Haritam. Cute place, yum food, old world charm," the caption read.

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Earlier, Malavika Mohanan gave her fans a glimpse into her relaxing Maldives getaway as she shared moments from her time on the picturesque island. The actor appeared to be making the most of her holiday, soaking in the tropical surroundings and enjoying some downtime away from her busy schedule.





Among the highlights of her trip was a fun ice cream run. Malavika was seen treating herself to the sweet indulgence while exploring the island.

Malavika Mohanan's food diaries offer a glimpse into her love for exploring different flavours and enjoying local culinary favourites wherever she goes.