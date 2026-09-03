There's a reason why we love seeing our beloved Bollywood stars talk candidly off screen. More often than not, it gives us a glimpse into their personal lives, their struggles, victories, choices and little personality quirks. And what we got to know recently brought an instant smile to our faces. All thanks to Salman Khan.





Not long ago, on the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the Bodyguard actor revealed something from his early days in the industry that we certainly didn't know about.





In the clip, we could see Salman standing alongside Kajol and Twinkle, with an array of dishes laid out in front of them. We could spot vada pav, dabeli, kheer, sumptuous bowlfuls of mutton biryani, crispy fried bhindi and lots more.

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When Kajol asked him about his iconic ‘mixture' recipe, saying, “You make something called mixture? Am I right?”, Salman replied, “So that was when I had just started working. When I used to leave my house, at that point of time, everyone would be sleeping. When I came back, everyone would have gone back to sleep. So whatever leftover that used to be there at home, rice and all. I used to put everything in a pan, heat it up with vegetables, chicken, mutton, and enjoy with some cucumber, beetroot and meetha achar (sweet pickle) on the side.”





Now, that sounds like quite the midnight feast!

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As much as we know Salman Khan to be health-conscious, the actor seems to be equally enthusiastic about food. And the best part? He doesn't shy away from showcasing his love for it either. IIFA recently shared a throwback video of Salman preparing a delicious bowl of bhel for Riteish Deshmukh, with Genelia Deshmukh also featuring in the video.





The caption read, “Chef Bhaijaan in action.” Salman could be seen passionately whipping up the delicacy, shaking and tossing the bowl, before serving it in a bowl to Riteish.

The video had already gone viral when Genelia first shared it in December 2025. Now, IIFA's throwback post has brought the fun foodie moment back into the spotlight.