If there's one job that many of us secretly aspire to, it's that of a food critic. Not only do they get to dine at some of the most exquisite restaurants, but they also have the opportunity to taste a diverse range of dishes prepared by talented chefs. Being a food critic can often captivate the imagination of ordinary people, as they are given special treatment and utmost importance at some of the most prestigious restaurants. Recently, a man found himself in a similar situation and decided to pose as a food critic at a five-star restaurant. What happens next will surely surprise you!





The video was shared on Instagram by @topperguild, which documents his experience posing as a food critic at a five-star restaurant. The video shows him entering the restaurant with a notebook in hand, being promptly seated by the staff, and offered water. He scribbles in his notebook while waiting for his food and is impressed by their efficiency. As the video progresses, the manager even brings him a slice of their special dish called 'lobster golden pizza,' and he is served every dessert on the menu. At the end of his meal, he is surprised to find that he is not charged for his food. "How to get the best service at any restaurant," read the caption of the post. Check out the full video here:

Since it was shared, the video has garnered over 3.2 million views, 320K likes, and hundreds of comments on Instagram. While some people expressed their interest in trying the same experiment at a five-star restaurant, others were sceptical and felt that the entire scene was staged with no real authenticity. Check out some of the reactions below:





"More than this person, the staff needs an Oscar."





"So finally, who knows that this drama was not scripted."





"Cameraman: Am I a joke to you? I'm starving too, homie."





"Omg, I had no idea they make invisible cameras now."





"The acting is so bad though."





"Somehow I don't believe you."





"It has to be fake, how can you record yourself without them telling you, you can record in here and you're not even dressed right to be a food critic unless you're undercover."





What do you think of this video? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.