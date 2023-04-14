Street food in India is famous for its diversity, flavour, and affordability. From spicy chaat to savoury dosas, Indian street food offers a wide range of options for people looking to indulge in some delicious snacks. Street vendors are found in almost every corner of India, serving up traditional and authentic regional foods. You might have seen videos of street food vendors selling chole bhature, momos, chaat etc. that instantly went viral on social media. But you might not have come across many street food vendors selling healthy Indian food. A video of street food vendor selling healthy millet balls (ragi mudde) in Karnataka has been doing the rounds on social media.





The video was posted on Instagram handle 'streetfoodrecipe'. The video shows a female street vendor named 'Laxmi' preparing a batch of millet (ragi) flour by cooking it in a big vessel. She continuously stirs the mixture of millet and water with the help of a log to prepare a smooth dough. She then makes millet balls from the dough and serves it on a steel plate with dal, vegetable curry, and buttermilk.

Along with the video, the Instagram blogger wrote, "Meet Laxmi Ji, a hardworking lady who runs a tiny street food stall in Karnataka, India. She specialises in serving an authentic Karnataka delicacy - moist, steamed balls made out of millet flours, most commonly ragi. Laxmi ji's stall offers a thali, which includes dal, a vegetable curry, and the delicious millet balls, served with refreshing buttermilk. The video showcases her expertise in making the perfect millet balls and the mouth-watering dishes that accompany them. Customers rave about the taste and quality of her food, making her stall a popular spot in the neighbourhood. This video is a celebration of Laxmiji's hard work and dedication, as well as a reminder of the importance of incorporating nutritious and sustainable foods like millets into our diets. Location: Laxmi Canteen, 4th B Cross Rd, Hoshalli Extension, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru."





Many Instagram users were impressed with the lady's hard work and dedication. A user commented, "It's not easy to make muddes... it needs such strength in arms."





Another user commented, "We steam the millet until this stage to make a dough and then roll and roast it to make a bhakri or roti. First time seen it being served like this. India is so diverse with culture that sometimes it leaves us Indians too in awe."





Meanwhile some users were not impressed. A user commented, "That woman gets a great arm workout every day! The food does not look nice though. I would pass."





What do you think about this healthy street food idea? Do let us know in the comment section below.