Food delivery has indeed become like second nature for us. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic caused restaurants to shut down, we have been ordering food home with a vengeance. Just a few clicks and taps and our favourite food is delivered to our doorsteps. But if there's anyone who makes online delivery a breeze, it has to be the delivery agents. These food delivery executives make sure to deliver our order on time, whether it is a festival or just another regular day. A Twitter user decided to show his appreciation for food delivery executives this Diwali by distributing boxes of sweets.

Shared on Twitter by user @chiragbarjatyaa, the post has received nearly 10k likes and hundreds of comments. "Every delivery boy for next 4 days getting sweets from me," he wrote sharing the picture of a pile of delicious Mithai boxes. Diwali is incomplete without sweets, and this incredible decision by the Twitter user was definitely praiseworthy.

Twitter users shared their reactions to the sweet gesture. Several poured their appreciation for the act of kindness. Users also said that these kind of memorable moments indeed bring a smile to the face of delivery workers, who are putting day and night together for us.





Take a look at the reactions:

Recently, another Twitter user had showered praises on a food delivery worker, who delivered his order in spite of losing his wallet. "Instead of waiting there, he came to our house to deliver our order, and even said sorry for the short delay," the user revealed in his Twitter post. Click here to read more about this.