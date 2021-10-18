Food delivery applications have definitely been a boon in the past year. Whether it was for groceries or food, we could get all that we wanted at the touch of a button. However, there is a flip side to this as well. Internet users have come forward to point out that the delivery workers employed by the food aggregator applications have to work long hours to earn a living. In a recent tweet, a user narrated the incident of how his Zomato delivery worker came to deliver his order in spite of losing his wallet. Take a look:

Shared on Twitter by user @SachinKalbag, the post has received nearly 3k likes and hundreds of reactions. Praising the Zomato worker's delivery ethic, he wrote, "He accidentally dropped his wallet at a restaurant where he picked up our food. It was stolen. Instead of waiting there, he came to our house to deliver our order, and even said sorry for the short delay."





In the same thread, he said that was incredibly surprised by the Zomato worker's diligence and that he put the customer's needs first in spite of his personal loss. He further appealed to Zomato to help the delivery partner with his needs and to get new documents issued after his wallet was stolen.





Twitter users remained divided about the news. Some came forward to offer help to the delivery worker and share appreciation for his gesture. Others said that the Zomato worker may have been fined for not delivering the order, which is why he could not search for his wallet and went to complete the task at hand first.





Take a look:

This is not the first time that internet users have called out Zomato for the harsh working conditions of their delivery personnel. In the recent past, Zomato had come under the lens when they launched two advertisements featuring actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. In the ads, the delivery partner did not get time to click a selfie with the stars as he had to go and fulfill the next order. Click here to read more about it.