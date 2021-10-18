Food delivery applications have definitely been a boon in the past year. Whether it was for groceries or food, we could get all that we wanted at the touch of a button. However, there is a flip side to this as well. Internet users have come forward to point out that the delivery workers employed by the food aggregator applications have to work long hours to earn a living. In a recent tweet, a user narrated the incident of how his Zomato delivery worker came to deliver his order in spite of losing his wallet. Take a look:
Hi @zomato@deepigoyal, mindblown by Manish Bhageluram Gupta's work ethic. He accidentally dropped his wallet at a restaurant where he picked up our food. It was stolen. Instead of waiting there, he came to our house to deliver our order, and even said sorry for the short delay. pic.twitter.com/N6DBiRo91h— Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) October 16, 2021
(Also Read: Zomato Changes Setting On App To Reduce Plastic Waste; Twitter Applauds)
Shared on Twitter by user @SachinKalbag, the post has received nearly 3k likes and hundreds of reactions. Praising the Zomato worker's delivery ethic, he wrote, "He accidentally dropped his wallet at a restaurant where he picked up our food. It was stolen. Instead of waiting there, he came to our house to deliver our order, and even said sorry for the short delay."
In the same thread, he said that was incredibly surprised by the Zomato worker's diligence and that he put the customer's needs first in spite of his personal loss. He further appealed to Zomato to help the delivery partner with his needs and to get new documents issued after his wallet was stolen.
Twitter users remained divided about the news. Some came forward to offer help to the delivery worker and share appreciation for his gesture. Others said that the Zomato worker may have been fined for not delivering the order, which is why he could not search for his wallet and went to complete the task at hand first.
Take a look:
Hi Sachin, we are ecstatic to work with such hardworking dedicated partners. Please share the order details over a private message and we'll pass on your appreciation right away. https://t.co/jcTFuGSv2G— zomato care (@zomatocare) October 16, 2021
Its not work ethic Buddy. Its the peril of rampant unemployment and his need to feed his family. We privileged always never take note of one's sufferings.— Dr Ramkumar . (@draaarkk) October 17, 2021
This is so depressing. Guy can't even wait to search his wallet due to fear of not delivering order or getting a lower rating due to a delay. He must fear it will affect his job or he may lose it. Sachin, will work still be a priority if you lose the wallet on way to work ?— Ron Swanson (@hereToCritic) October 16, 2021
He was forced to deliver....if not he would have penalties fines etc etc....... @DeliveryBhoy— Captain KICK (@KICKenger) October 16, 2021
How inhuman have we become? A poor fellow lost his wallet, ids & money and our ego is mindblown because he prioritised our meals by driving ‘without a license' & said sorry! Shouldn't @zomato have a process for assigning a replacement in times of emergencies like these?— प्रशांत (@pranih) October 16, 2021
This is not the first time that internet users have called out Zomato for the harsh working conditions of their delivery personnel. In the recent past, Zomato had come under the lens when they launched two advertisements featuring actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. In the ads, the delivery partner did not get time to click a selfie with the stars as he had to go and fulfill the next order. Click here to read more about it.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.