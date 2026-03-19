Shopping for groceries online has become increasingly common. However, a recent complaint on social media involving BigBasket has left many consumers questioning how reliable these services truly are. Taking to his X handle, Manoj Arora shared that he ordered "Iceberg Lettuce" listed on the app for Rs 167. "It felt costly, but I still went ahead. It is only after the product was delivered that I realised that I had been royally fooled," the user shared.





The customer noticed that the lettuce had an MRP of Rs 97. He questioned, "How can they show prices in their app that are more than the MRP? (Almost double)."





When he contacted customer care on the app, he said he received "a robotic response that prices can vary."

Expressing his frustration, the customer wrote, "Vary? I mean, what, vary by 80%? And is it ok to sell above MRP? This is just not done! Everyone seems to find opportunities to loot!" He added, "Never imagined that @bigbasket.com from the esteemed @TataCompanies would also resort to cheating."











BigBasket responded to the complaint, writing, "We are sorry to know about the inconvenience. Rest assured, this has been raised with our concerned team, and we will be reaching out to you shortly."











In another comment, they added, "One of our representatives tried calling you. However, there was no response from your end. Kindly provide us with a convenient time to arrange a callback again."











Several X users reacted to the viral post:





"Write an email to customer care and also their CEO's office available on Google search," one suggested.





"Damn, too costly. I ordered from Milkbasket for Rs 17," another wrote.





A third wrote, "No company is esteemed in the world. Every company is working for profits, by hook or by crook."





Another chimed in, "The biggest problem is the bot replies; there is no way to connect with a human agent who can actually understand the problem."





Founded in 2011, BigBasket offers over 50,000 products, including fresh produce and household essentials, across more than 40 cities.