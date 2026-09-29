Social media is unpredictable. A new food experiment always seems to be waiting to take the internet by surprise. From paan shots and jamun shots to non-alcoholic options such as turmeric and wheatgrass shots, food trends have taken the humble shot to a whole new level. The latest one making waves online is the cucumber imli shot. Content creator Vamsi Reddy Chillakuri recently shared a video showing how he prepared these flavourful shots, and it has already received millions of views.

Watch the video:

The video begins with Vamsi washing a banana leaf. He then places lemons, tamarind and a cucumber on the leaf before getting started.

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Vamsi first peels the cucumber, places it vertically and carefully removes its seeds and pulp, setting them aside in a bowl. He then removes the outer covering from the tamarind and transfers the fruit to a separate bowl.





Next, he adds red chilli powder and salt to the tamarind. He takes some jeera (cumin seeds), grinds it using a mortar and pestle and adds the freshly ground powder to the mixture.





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He then pours in some water, puts on gloves and mixes everything to create a spicy, tangy tamarind paste.





Once the mixture is ready, Vamsi adds the cucumber pulp and seeds he had removed earlier. He then takes the hollowed-out cucumber, places it upright and fills it with the imli mixture.





To finish it off, he squeezes fresh lemon juice over the top and coats the rim of the cucumber with red chilli powder for an extra spicy kick.





Vamsi then takes a bite — or rather, a shot — before sharing the creation with his friends. Their reactions have become a major talking point in the comments.





One user asked him to share the ingredients, saying they would like to try the recipe at home. Another commented that seeing the tamarind had already made their mouth water.





There is something undeniably satisfying about watching someone bite into a tangy, spicy snack, especially when the reaction makes you imagine the flavour yourself. The cucumber imli shot seems to have hit exactly that sweet, sour and spicy spot, leaving social media users both curious and, quite literally, mouth-watering.