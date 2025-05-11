The internet is a treasure trove of unique content, from viral videos to informative posts. Among the most beloved types of content are viral food recipes. Recently, we stumbled upon a delightful video on Instagram showcasing a village-style white chicken biryani made in a clay pot. What makes this video even more captivating is the presentation - two saree-clad ladies demonstrating the recipe in the coolest way possible.





The video begins with two elderly women, dressed in sarees and sunglasses, explaining the ingredients for white chicken biryani. They use a grinding stone to prepare the masala and cook the dish in a clay handi over a wood fire. Let's dive into the recipe:





How to Make Village-Style White Chicken Biryani:

Ingredients:

Chicken

Rice

Oil

Ghee

Cinnamon

Cardamom

Clove

Star anise

Bay leaf

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Green chili

Tomato

Salt

Coriander and mint

Coconut milk

Water

Method:

1. Heat oil and ghee.

2. Add all the spices one by one.

3. Next, add onion, ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander, and mint, and cook well.

4. Add chicken and coconut milk and mix everything.

5. Finally, add the rice, mix, and close the lid. Let it cook.

6. And there you have it - delicious white chicken biryani ready to be relished.





In the end, the ladies serve the biryani on a plate, exclaiming, "Wow...tasty."





You can watch the hilarious recipe video:

The video has garnered 1.4 million views and 57.5k likes so far.





One viewer commented, "Beautiful reactions of two grandmas."





Another person wrote, "That waaow was perfectly perfect."





A third comment read, "That voww...personal."





Another viewer remarked, "They have better pronunciation than I."





What are your thoughts on this recipe video? Share your thoughts in the comments below.