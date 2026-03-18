Pasta is one of the world's most beloved comfort foods. The iconic Italian dish is known for its simplicity, versatility and the ease with which it can be prepared almost anywhere. Whether it's boiled on a stove or tossed in a quick sauce, the process is usually simple and familiar. However, one man has taken this basic recipe in a completely unexpected direction. Instead of cooking it on a stovetop or induction cooktop, he chose to prepare his pasta using a clothing iron. In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Florence Hyna demonstrates his unusual cooking method. He begins by filling a small tin pot with water from the iron. Next, he turns the iron upside down and plugs it in, using it as a makeshift hot plate. After breaking the pasta noodles in half to fit the pot, he boils them and transfers the cooked pasta to a plastic bowl.

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He then prepares a quick sauce in the same tin pot by sauteing tomatoes, herbs and oil until it thickens. Finally, he tops the pasta with the freshly made sauce and garnishes it with coriander. A note on the video reads, "I made this delicious Italian pasta from what I could find."

Watch the full video below:

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Needless to say, the video garnered significant attention on Instagram. Several users shared their reactions in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Lowkey that looks delicious."

Another added, "Bro, you are missing salt."

Someone else commented, "Just give up at this point."

A viewer sarcastically asked, "Which prison is this?"

"Starving kids are praying for bro," remarked a user.

An individual joked, "Average male experience before marriage."

"Me, when I want problems always," read another comment.

A user said, "Just be homeless at this point."

What do you think of this unique cooking method? Let us know in the comments below.