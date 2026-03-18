Akshay Kumar is an inspiration to all those wanting to lead a healthy lifestyle. He is known to follow a rigid diet and workout schedule, but his love for food is obvious in many of his public interactions. In an upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune, a televised game show, host Akshay Kumar shares a nostalgic perspective on food and tradition as contestants Ishanjali (Bangalore), Arjun (Pune), and Kiara (Jaipur) take the stage.





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The highlight of the evening emerged from a light-hearted dating anecdote shared by Kiara's fiancé. He revealed that during a date, Kiara opted for a fork and knife to eat 'Chicken Tangdi,' leaving him puzzled. When asked for his take, Akshay Kumar, despite being a vegetarian, delivered a witty and grounded response:

“Haath se khane mein jo maza hain, woh metal jo hain, woh apne muh mein daalne se maza nahi aata, uska maza nikal jaata hain.” (The joy of eating with your hands is unmatched; putting metal in your mouth takes away from the experience.)





Akshay further explained that the ritual of washing one's hands and engaging directly with food enhances the flavour. He painted a vivid picture of the ultimate comfort meal: mixing rice with curd, dal, jeera aloo, bhindi, and gobi by hand. He warmly added that feeding a loved one in this traditional manner is how "love grows."





This isn't the first time the superstar has championed Indian roots on the show. In a previous episode, he expressed his deep-seated love for Gujarati cuisine, noting that the satisfaction found in Undhiyu or a Gujarati Thali far surpasses trendy dishes like edamame.





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What began as a simple anecdote has turned into a sweet reminder that the most meaningful moments often stem from our simplest traditions.