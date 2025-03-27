Have you ever placed a food order online with the wrong address? If you have multiple addresses saved or if there are similar place names, this can be quite a common mistake. However, has your food order ever been accidentally almost delivered more than 15000 kilometres away? Recently, an Australian expat's story made headlines when this happened to him. Instead of the meal being sent to where Oisin Lenehan was staying in Melbourne, it was on its way to an address in Ireland. The New York Post reported that the UberEats order included BBQ chicken pizzas, garlic bread and chips. Lenehan apparently thought he had chosen "a local place" rather than one 9600 miles away.

When he was looking over the summary or the order after it had been placed, he realised his error. "The food was being sent to a place in Dublin where I'd been for a night out," Lenehan explained to Jam Press, as reported by The New York Post. "My heart just dropped because we were hungry and we were going to have to go through the whole process again of deciding where to order and what we wanted." Lenehan had to call up UberEats and explain the situation to them. His friends captured his side of the conversation on video and posted it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

In the video, Lenehan can reportedly be heard telling the representative on the phone why he needs to cancel his order. In the background, his friends couldn't contain their amusement. "He was so respectful on the phone," one of them told Jam Press. "We were laughing our heads off... People have been messaging asking for his social media and saying he can have a takeaway delivered to their house," the friend, Kyle, added. Lenehan managed to obtain a refund for his food and was surprised to find that his mistake had become something of a viral sensation.