With the advancement of technology and the growth of food delivery services, we now have the convenience of ordering food from our favourite restaurants and having it delivered to our homes. Many people use food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato to order from a variety of eateries, both big and small. Whether it's for hosting a house party or satisfying a late-night craving for momos, we can have all our favourite foods delivered to our doorstep with just a few taps on our phones. However, many of us make a common mistake when it comes to dealing with leftovers from restaurant food.





The food we order online mostly comes in plastic disposable boxes. People might eat directly from these boxes or take the desired servings on their plates. Now what do you do with the leftover food in the box? If you toss the entire thing into the dustbin, you are making a huge mistake.





Two digital creators on Instagram (@thejordindian) recently made a video on this issue and the video has since gone viral, clocking more than one million views. In the video, the guys conceal a plastic box of "two days old food" in a paper bag and ask a few people to "guess the smell." Unaware of what they are smelling, people are appalled by the unpleasant smell and describe it with words like "death", "dirty armpits", "vomit", "diarrhoea", and "highway toilets". The digital creators explain that this is what happens if you do not clean out the food before disposing of the box.

What Is The Right Way To Dispose Of Leftover Food Boxes?

Before disposing of the plastic box, it is important to clean it out and remove all food items from it. Next, wash and dry the box and then you can put it in the dry waste bin.





If you leave leftover food or curry in the boxes and throw it in the bin, it won't get recycled and end up in the landfill, the video explains. It will also pose significant health risks for waste pickers.

Watch the video here:







Many people appreciated the video for this important waste management tip. Take a look at the comments section:





"Love the initiative! Wouldn't generally think about doing this," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "I didn't know this. Definitely going to bring this change."

A viewer noted, "Waste management should be integrated into our education system so that the next generation develops a sense of responsible usage." One joked, "We wash it and reuse it again, no recycling. My grandma will kill me if I throw a dabba in the bin."





Follow this tip the next time you are disposing of any leftover food in a plastic disposable box. Simple waste management tips for food and other items go a long way in protecting our environment.