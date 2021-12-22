Masaba Gupta has time and time again proven to us that she is an effortless multitasker. From managing her own brand to shooting for ''Masaba Masaba" and following a healthy regime, Masaba Gupta indeed has become an inspiration for many. But in all these things, let's admit that we absolutely love when Masaba gives a glimpse of her healthy food indulgences and diet tips. Many of us even look forward to her ideas of maintaining a fit lifestyle! The designer often gives us a sneak peek into her meals and leaves us drooling for some things off her plate! And this time, her recent indulgence is surely going to make you crave different things!





(Also Read: Revealed! Masaba Gupta Shares Her Diet And Healthy Indulgences; Take Notes)





Sharing a photo of her dinner on Instagram, Masaba showed us her "Day 3 of shred." On her plate, we can spot a portion of stir-fried veggies, grilled chicken and a delicious looking bowl of lauki soup! In her story, she wrote, "Day 3 of my shred- (see I started before only @coachpoorv) a goal I want to set for 2-5 months starting Jan. But always better to start a health resolution the most debauch time of the year no? Still gonna eat my Christmas meal and tequila, though." Take a look at her story here:

Although, this is only one of her healthy meals, Masaba earlier also revealed that she usually prefers warm water with lemon and basil seeds or celery juice for breakfast. Along with that, in a recent Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session, she also advised her followers on weight loss. She said, "If you are always going to think about eating less or go on a fad diet or just taking an extreme step, it's never going to work. The idea is to do workout and physical activity at the route and make that your lifestyle."

So, what do you think about Masaba's healthy lifestyle? Let us know in the comments below!