If you follow Masaba Gupta on social media, you'll know that the designer is a fitness enthusiast who adheres to a strict diet. With being an inspiration to many, she always motivates people to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Masaba often shares glimpses of her diet through her Instagram posts and stories, and her followers are always eager to note down the tips. Recently, the designer shared yet another one of her diet indulgences. This time, she posted about a delicious looking green juice and its health benefits! As she shared about it on Instagram, she posted a photo of celery juice and gave reasons to drink it every day.





In the post, she wrote, "Celery juice every single day, why?" Then she further mentioned its health benefits. She said, "Anti-inflammatory dissolves calcium deposits, super good for bloating, fights Epstein- Barr and shingles virus, great for skin, hydrating and calming."





Lastly, she added, "one full glass on an empty stomach but see if it works for you." Take a look at her story here:

While this is only one instance where she shared her diet, Masaba keeps her followers updated with her fitness routine. Earlier, the designer had posted about her detox diet. She posted a bowl full of lettuce, different types of seeds, pomegranate and muesli that looked all things healthy! With this, she had also shared about her celery juice and a bottle of collagen. Take a look:

So, if looking at Masaba's diet has motivated you to stay fit and follow a healthy diet, we have just what you need! Just like Masaba's celery juice, we bring you a range of green juices that you can make a part of your diet. These juices have various health benefits and are easy to make. Find the recipes here.

