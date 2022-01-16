Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is a passionate foodie, as her online family is well aware. But the manner in which she promotes healthy eating habits truly stands out in her food diaries. She promotes healthy eating habits and encourages her followers to do the same. All year long, our ultimate diet mantra should be to consume fresh and seasonal fruits on a regular basis. Masaba agrees with us, as is evident from her recent Instagram Stories. She posted a photo of jujube fruit, also known as ‘Ber', along with a description of its health advantages.





In the photo, we can see Masaba holding the fruit. She captioned the post, “Ber, jujube fruit or Chinese date - call whatever you want - many names, many benefits.”





She also stated that it initiated sound sleep, helped in digestion, had anti-inflammatory properties, and was rich in vitamins B and C (glowing skin). Further, she added, “It's a blood purifier, contains 18 of the 24 essential amino acids the body needs to stay healthy and helps reduce stress. It's in season now and eating seasonal fruit is the best thing you can do for your body.”





Take a look:

Masaba Gupta doesn't just talk about healthy food but also relishes them, setting an example for her followers. Last month, she hosted an ‘Ask me anything' session on Instagram where she spoke about her daily indulgences and healthy eating habits. Someone asked her, “What do you have every day first thing in the morning?”, Masaba replied, “These days, I have warm water with some lemon and basil seeds. But some days I just have pure celery juice.” She shared much more from her food journey during this session. Read all about it here.

People often devote Sundays for cheat meals but Masaba Gupta spends the day on a healthy note usually. On one Sunday, she had shared a Boomerang of a simple yet healthy drink — a glass of “warm water, lemon, basil seeds (sabja)”. Take a look at it here.





The best part of Masaba Gupta's food diaries is that she keeps her fans engaged with some really healthy eating options. On one occasion, Masaba shared a picture of her detox salad bowl that had lettuce, different types of seeds, pomegranate and muesli. She wrote, “Detoxing Day 3.” To see photos of Masaba's detox diet, click here.





Masaba Gupta's food stories always motivate us to eat healthy. We hope to see more such healthy eating stories from her in the future.