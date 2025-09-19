Fast-food chain McDonald's is loved for its signature burgers, crispy fries and refreshing drinks. This time, the brand is stirring up buzz not for its food, but for the stylish uniforms of its employees in Europe. Across parts of Europe, McDonald's employees are trading in the old black or khaki trousers for stylish blue “McJeans.” The pants come with a subtle “M” logo on the back-right pocket. The "McJeans" have become a viral fashion moment on the internet, reported The New York Post.

A customer shared a video of European McDonald's workers wearing these fashionable jeans on TikTok. The brief clip showed two employees covering their shifts in perfectly fitted blue jeans. The text overlay on the video read, “I'm gonna need a pair of these McJeans." The creator wrote in the caption, “@McDonald's Europe has branded McJeans. Holla at ya boy with a pair.”

Earlier this year, a McDonald's outlet located in Antigua Guatemala went viral for its unmatched beauty. The video, shared on Instagram, showed the simple exterior of the restaurant, though the interior of the place was as unique as it comes. It seemed to be housed in a colonial-style building, and the lighting was cosy and aesthetic. The vloggers pointed out that the menu has local dishes and special offerings they have not seen at other McDonald's outlets.

The outlet seamlessly blended historic charm with modern amenities, featuring self-service kiosks and a dedicated McCafe section. The video explored the restaurant, revealing a serene courtyard with fountains, flowers and shaded seating areas. Although not visible in the video, the restaurant reportedly also offers stunning views of the Agua volcano. Read the full story here.