Fast food chains are usually all about convenience, consistency and common features. Their focus is on delivering orders quickly rather than creating a beautiful ambience - and customers are aware of this and take advantage of the same. But there are some exceptions to this rule. Case in point: a McDonald's outlet located in Antigua Guatemala, which is considered one of the prettiest in the world. A recent reel offering a mini virtual tour of the establishment has gone viral, sparking many conversations. It was posted by digital creators Jocelyn Quetzaly and Jacks (@jxcksss).

Also Read: This McDonald's Outlet In New Zealand Is Shaped Like An Airplane





The video begins by showing us the exterior of the restaurant, and it appears to be nothing special. However, as soon as the vloggers step inside, we realise that there is definitely something unique about this McDonald's. It seems to be housed in a colonial-style building, and elements of this architectural style are seen reflected in the space. The lighting is cosy and aesthetic - a far cry from the harsh lighting usually found at fast food chains. The vloggers point out that the menu has local dishes and special offerings they have not seen at other McDonald's outlets.





Although the restaurant has historical charm, it is equipped with modern amenities just like other outlets. There are self-service kiosks as well as a separate section dedicated to McCafe. The vloggers later walk to the other side of the restaurant, and we get a glimpse of its serene courtyard setting. There are fountains, flowers, and seating areas under trees. The duo in the reel are left amazed. Although not visible in this particular video, this outlet is reportedly also famous because it offers views of the Agua volcano.

Also Read: 'Getting McMarried': US Couple's Wedding Goes Viral for Serving McDonald's Burgers And Fries





Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video:





"It really is the prettiest McDonald's."





"It's so beautiful, omg."





"This was dope, THANK YOU for sharing this. Will be adding it to my future travel list."





"I don't eat McDonald's, but I will definitely eat at this one."





"McDonald's looking like a restaurant in a fancy resort is wild."





"You know what's beautiful also, eating pepian on a sidewalk made by a local..."





"It's beautiful, but I keep wondering what it was that it displaced? What was there before the area got gentrified?"





"Idk....Rome's McDonald's is pretty nice too."





"The PRETTIEST McDonald's I've seen was in Hale'iwa, Oahu, Hawaii, omg. Tropical old school McDonald's out of a dream."





"Dude, you need to visit the Imperial McDonald's in Porto, then we can talk about who's the prettiest."





"The hate you are getting on this video is ridiculous. Nothing wrong with going to McDonald's. Enjoy the visit."





As some people hinted in the comments, different McDonald's outlets across the globe have been called the prettiest. Another famous one is located at the Nyugati Railway Station in Budapest. Click here to read more about it.