The World's biggest fast-food chain is not from the US. In fact, this Asian fast-food chain, founded in 1997, is soon going to debut in New York City. Bigger in store count than some of the most popular global fast-food chains like McDonald's, Starbucks, or Subway, this one is called Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, a Chinese sensation with more than 45,000 outlets worldwide. The brand is known for its budget-friendly ice creams, bubble teas, and fruity drinks - many priced under $1. The fast food chain is now debuting its first American store in Tribeca (an affluent neighbourhood in Lower Manhattan) at 266 Canal Street.

All About The World's Biggest Fast-Food Chain

Mixue Ice Cream & Tea, also known as Mixue Bingcheng (translates to 'Honey Snow Ice City'), has quietly dominated the Asian market with its budget-friendly treats like creamy mango boba, jasmine tea with oats, and coconut jelly milk tea. The concept has been so successful that in some Asian cities, locals joke that every empty storefront eventually turns into a Mixue.





Mixue overtook McDonald's and Starbucks in store count by the end of last year, boasting around 37,000 outlets in China alone, with thousands more across Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Its low-cost formula has made it a household name across many Southeast Asian countries.

Also Read:This Is The Only Michelin-Starred Ice Cream Shop In The World - A Look Inside It

Mixue To Launch In The US Soon

Mixue is soon going to open its store in New York, a city famous for expensive food and drinks. The company hasn't shared the US prices yet, but so far in Asia, it has built its reputation of serving ice creams and teas that are surprisingly cheap and wildly popular.

Mixue's Journey: From A Shaved Ice Stall To A Global Powerhouse

Mixue's rise began quietly. In 1997, Zhang Hongchao opened a small shaved-ice stall in Zhengzhou. Over the years, he experimented with different product ideas - ice creams for just 1 yuan (Rs 12), bubble teas, simple fruit drinks - and refined a business model built on low prices, franchising, and strong supply chains. By around 2010, Mixue had formalised franchising and was expanding steadily.





Also Read:10 Most Expensive McDonald's Meals In The World





Its overseas expansion started in 2018, with the first store outside China opening in Hanoi, Vietnam. From there, Mixue grew across Southeast Asia, opening thousands of shops in countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

As Mixue takes its first scoop of the American market, all eyes are on New York to see if affordable ice cream and tea can make as big a splash in the US as it has across Asia.