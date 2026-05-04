If you have ever watched American movies or food vlogs, you have probably seen people casually walk up to a soda machine, fill their own drink, and go back for unlimited refills at McDonald's. It has been a small but iconic part of the fast-food experience in the U.S. for years. But now, McDonald's seems to be quietly bringing that system to an end.





The company is gradually removing self-serve soda fountains across its restaurants, reported FOX Business. Drink service will now be fulfilled from behind the counter as part of a larger overhaul. While it might not feel like a big change for Indian customers, as most outlets here already serve drinks directly, it marks the end of a long-standing fast-food era in the U.S.





Years in the making, the change reflects McDonald's broader push to modernise stores and reduce labour and maintenance needs, while also taking greater control over beverage portions, cleanliness, and inventory. This might also be in response to a consumer shift toward takeout, delivery, and drive-thru.

The company plans to entirely remove self-serve drink stations from U.S. dining rooms by 2032, phasing them out gradually as restaurants are remodelled. In many locations, the switch is already underway. Crew members now pour drinks behind the counter, ending a self-service tradition that defined fast-food dining rooms for decades.

New Drinks By McDonald's

As it phases out self-serve soda machines, McDonald's is betting big on a revamped beverage strategy in the U.S. The chain is expanding its drinks menu with "dirty sodas" and refreshers, aiming to attract customers looking for more variety beyond traditional options like Coke and coffee.





Starting May 6, McDonald's will roll out fruit-flavoured refreshers and crafted sodas as part of this shift. The lineup includes six new speciality drinks: three Refreshers made with freeze-dried fruit and boba and three twists on classic soft drinks enhanced with flavoured syrups and cold foams. These drinks are designed to be "very photogenic" and social media-friendly, fuelling their popularity in taste tests and viral videos.





In a statement to FOX Business, McDonald's said, "Our fans' love for McDonald's beverages runs deep... Next month, we're building on that passion with a new era of beverages, featuring a variety of Refreshers and crafted sodas rolling out nationwide."



