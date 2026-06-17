McDonald's has been named America's favourite fast-food chain in a new YouGov study, even though it did not rank first for either food quality or affordability. The study, published by YouGov, surveyed around 48,000 consumers across the United States and examined their fast-food preferences and eating habits over the course of a year. According to the study's findings, nearly 40 per cent of respondents said McDonald's was their first choice among fast-food chains. Chick-fil-A came in second with 35.5 per cent, while Wendy's ranked third with 33.2 per cent. Burger King and Taco Bell were in fourth and fifth place, receiving 31.6 per cent and 31.2 per cent, respectively.





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The results suggest that customers are looking for more than just low prices when deciding where to eat. Ashley Brown, Senior Director at YouGov and the lead researcher behind the study, said, “The winning formula isn't just low prices. It's value for money, reliable quality and convenience.”

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While McDonald's topped the overall rankings, it did not dominate every category. In a separate survey of 11,600 consumers, participants were asked to rate fast-food chains based on quality and value for money. The results revealed that Chick-fil-A was ranked as the best fast-food chain for quality, while Wendy's received the highest ratings for value for money. McDonald's did not secure the top position in either category.





Brown said McDonald's success stems from its reliability and accessibility. “McDonald's strength is that it doesn't need to win on every perception metric,” she said. “Among U.S. adults, it doesn't lead on any single metric.”





She added that the chain has an advantage that strongly appeals to customers. “McDonald's has built another advantage, perhaps a more important one: it is easy to find, fast, familiar and often perceived as offering good value,” she explained.





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The study also found that consumers favour McDonald's over other fast-food chains because of one of its most iconic menu items: its fries. According to the findings, McDonald's fries were the clear favourite among Americans, with 39.2 per cent of respondents naming them their top choice. In comparison, only 9 per cent preferred fries from Five Guys.