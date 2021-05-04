Fast food giant McDonald's enjoys an immense fan following across the globe. The McDonald's logo of two converging golden arches has great brand recall and is instantly identifiable by so many people across the world. The moment we spot the logo, we know that we will be assured of delicious, great quality burgers prepared and served in a hygienic environment. There are many peculiar outlets of the burger joint across the world with interesting features. But did you know there is a McDonald's outlet whose arches are painted turquoise instead of the original yellow?





Yes, indeed. The McDonald's outlet in the city of Sedona, Arizona, has become something of a tourist attraction thanks to its unique bluish-green logo. According to a report, first published in the Reader's Digest, the reason behind this switch in logo colours is actually quite funny and interesting.

(Also Read: McDonald's Announces New BTS Meal And Fans Can't Keep Calm)





McDonald's in Sedona, Arizona, is located amidst a scenic backdrop of red rock all around - something that the area is well-known for. The stunning landscape is why local authorities have a set of rules for all buildings constructed in the area. One such rule is that no structure should intrude or cause hindrance in the view of the red rock mountains in Sedona. Thus, the yellow logo was switched to turquoise blue in order to blend better with the idyllic background.





How intriguing, right? We would certainly love to add this McDonald's to our travel bucket list. The burger joint had found itself in the news recently due to its new collaboration with Korean Pop sensation BTS. The meal will be launched by 21st May, amidst much excitement from fans of the seven-member band.